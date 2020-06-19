App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks rally led by DLF, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate; Phoenix Mills gains

The top gainers included DLF, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate and Phoenix Mills which gained 4- 6 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Brigade Enterprises.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market has been trading on a strong note with Sensex is up 294.47 points or 0.86% at 34502.52, and the Nifty up 91.10 points or 0.90% at 10182.80.

Among the sectors, the realty index jumped 4 percent and is the outperforming sector. The top gainers included DLF, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate and Phoenix Mills which gained 4- 6 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Brigade Enterprises.

S&P BSE Realty also added over 4 percent intraday with the sector gaining 21.06 percent over last one month.

Close

Capture

related news

Shares of DLF was the top gainer with the scrip adding over 19 percent in the last 1 month. It was trading with volumes of 721,537 shares, compared to its five day average of 392,320 shares, an increase of 83.92 percent.

On the other hand, Godrej Properties shares zoomed 44 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 864.05, up Rs 39.45, or 4.78 percent at 12:02 hours.

Brigade Enterprises in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that all verticals of the company have done well in FY20 with the residential business witnessing green shoots.

The management expects marginal increase in realisation in FY21 and expects it to bounce back in October. The company however said that the hospitality business is not going to recover anytime soon.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

COVID-19 impact | Low policy interest rates and 8.5-9% yield may drive demand for Grade A commercial assets

COVID-19 impact | Low policy interest rates and 8.5-9% yield may drive demand for Grade A commercial assets

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh, 53.79% patients have recovered

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh, 53.79% patients have recovered

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.