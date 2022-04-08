D-Street Buzz: Rate sensitive stocks in focus as RBI announces monetary policy; banks, auto, realty in green

The Indian stock market has opened in the green ahead of the RBI policy with Sensex up 231.65 points or 0.39 percent at 59266.60, and the Nifty adding 66 points or 0.37 percent at 17705.50.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of the new financial year on April 8, after a two-day review amid concern over inflation that is quickening on the back of higher crude oil and other commodity prices. The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt in the remainder of financial year 2023 as it seeks to strike a fine balance between sustaining growth and curbing inflationary pressures in the economy.

This week’s monetary policy announcement is seen as the most crucial since the one announced by RBI in March 2020 when COVID-19 was reaching Indian shores after sparking worldwide concern over its impact on global growth.

Economists expect the RBI to raise its retail inflation projection for the new fiscal year by 50 to 80 basis points from the current 4.5 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

There exists a reasonable likelihood that the RBI will take its first, albeit reluctant, step towards policy rate normalisation by changing its monetary policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' – a step it is likely to balance with dovish commentary, according to Nomura.

S&P BSE Bankex was trading in the green led by Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank which added 0.5-1 percent each.

On the other hand, the auto index added half a percent with the top gainers being TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, MRF and Eicher Motors while Escorts, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp are under pressure.

From the realty space, Sobha jumped over 3 percent while Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises and Sunteck Realty also traded in the green. However, Oberoi Realty shed over 3 percent while Indiabulls Real Estate was down a percent.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, feels that the RBI monetary policy will decide the further directions for the markets. "We believe the RBI will maintain accommodative stance with no change in interest rates but can announce future guidelines of liquidity measures in order to curb surging inflation amid rising geopolitical tensions" he said.

The Russian ruble, meanwhile, made a strong comeback and started trading at pre-war levels on the back of rising payments in ruble for the exchange of oil and gas.

On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 17,750 followed by 17,900 and on the downside 17,600 and 17,500 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for bank nifty is 37,900 followed by 38,200 and on the downside 37,200 and 36,900 will act as strong support, he said.

