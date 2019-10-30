D-Street Buzz: PSU bank gains led by Central Bank, Syndicate Bank; auto stocks dip

Nifty continued its upward momentum in the fourth consecutive session on October 30 with Nifty inching towards its life time high, while Sensex also trading around 40,000 mark.

The Sensex is up 164.53 points at 39,996.37, while Nifty is up 46.10 points at 11,833.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, ITC and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Coal India, UPL, Cipla, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank.

On the sectoral front, auto, metal and pharma indices are trading lower, while buying seen in the PSU bank, IT, infra, FMCG and energy.

In the IT space, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Tata Elxsi and HCL Tech are trading higher.

Among Nifty PSU banking, except IDBI Bank and Vijaya Bank, all other stocks are trading higher led by the Central Bank, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, OBC, Union Bank and PNB.

Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hero Motocorp, Bosch, Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge and Ashok Leyland are among major losers in the auto segment.