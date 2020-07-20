D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks trade mixed; Glenmark, Sun Pharma slip, Granules India edges higher

The Indian stock market is trading on a positive note largely helped by banking stocks. Sensex is up 223.27 points or 0.6 percent at 37243.41, and the Nifty gained 69.80 points or 0.64 percent at 10971.50.

Among the sectors, the pharma index was down over a percent dragged by Glenmark Pharma which was down over 3 percent after drug regulator sought a clarification from the company over its alleged "false claims" about the use of anti-viral FabiFlu on COVID-19 patients with comorbidities and also over the "pricing" of the drug, after receiving a complaint from a member of Parliament.

The other losers included Sun Pharma which shed over 2 percent followed by Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Biocon.

Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group has buy recommendations on Lupin with target of Rs 980 per share as the stock seems to have found cushion at Rs 850 levels and now seems to be getting ready for more upside.

He also suggests buying Ajanta Pharma with target of Rs 1600. The recent surge in price hints towards a fresh move in the stock, he said.

Share price of Alembic Pharma jumped over 4 percent after the company got tentative US FDA nod for Empagliflozin & Metformin Hydrochloride tablets.

Cadila Healthcare share price was trading in the green as Zydus received nod from US FDA for Butalbital, Acetaminophen & Caffeine tablets used to treat symptom complex of tension and headache. The stock has been a steady performer in the last 3 months and was trading at Rs 374.80, down Rs 2.45, or 0.65 percent at 11:39 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 384.70.

Granules India shares gained 2 percent intraday witgh the stock surging 184 percent in the last 1 year. The company registered new high on July 17 after it reported a 34 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 111.4 crore against Rs 83.2 crore YoY.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.