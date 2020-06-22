App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks rally; Glenmark zooms 35%, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Biocon gain

Cipla jumped over 4 percent after the country's drug regulator on June 20 gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir while Lupin, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Biocon and Divis Labs were the other gainers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green helped by gains in pharma stocks. Sensex is up 210.59 points or 0.61% at 34942.32, and the Nifty up 70.30 points or 0.69% at 10314.70.

The pharma index jumped over 2 percent led by Glenmark Pharma which hit 35 percent upper circuit after the company said that it has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in the country.

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 5,86,75,154 shares being traded at 12:33 hours.

The other gainers included Cipla which jumped over 4 percent after the country's drug regulator on June 20 gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir.

Shares of Lupin, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Biocon and Divis Labs were the other gainers.

“Pharma index appears to have embarked on a bull market of its own after ending 5-years of bear phase in which index witnessed value destruction of around 55 percent from the highs of 14,020 to a low of 6,242,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 12:45 pm

