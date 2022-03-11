D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks outperform; Sun Pharma, Cipla hit fresh highs

Buzzing Stocks

After swinging between gains and losses, Indian stocks inched higher towards the fag-end of the session on March 11 tracking mixed global cues amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

At 2:50pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 105.26 points or 0.19 percent, while the Nifty advanced 42.20 points or 0.25 percent at 16,637.10. Most sectoral indices on the NSE barring Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Media was in the green.

Nifty Pharma, rallying over 2 percent outperformed the equity benchmarks, led by Cipla, Laurus Labs and Sun Pharma which gained over 3 percent each followed by Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma.

Shares of Sun Pharma rose over 3 percent, hitting new 52-week high of Rs 907 apiece on the NSE. Cipla, on the other hand surged over 5 percent to a scale a fresh high of Rs 1,043.45 per share.

Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers is of the view that in the pharma sector, emerging trends clearly changed from US generics to CDMO / CRAMS / APIs since 2015. The key has been to identify managements with domain expertise in chemical synthesis in their respective segments and speciality drugs.

Indian pharmaceutical companies have been under focus amid Ukraine-Russia conflict. Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it was focused on business continuity in and around Russia, as Indian drug exporters brace for temporary disruptions to sales due to the Ukraine crisis.

No Indian company has publicly withdrawn from Russia and New Delhi has declined to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, despite pressure from the United States to do so.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.