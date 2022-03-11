English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks outperform; Sun Pharma, Cipla hit fresh highs

    Cipla, Laurus Labs and Sun Pharma which gained over 3 percent each followed by Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    Buzzing Stocks

    Buzzing Stocks

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    After swinging between gains and losses, Indian stocks inched higher towards the fag-end of the session on March 11 tracking mixed global cues amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

    At 2:50pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 105.26 points or 0.19 percent, while the Nifty advanced 42.20 points or 0.25 percent at 16,637.10. Most sectoral indices on the NSE barring Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Media was in the green.

    Nifty Pharma, rallying over 2 percent outperformed the equity benchmarks,  led by Cipla, Laurus Labs and Sun Pharma which gained over 3 percent each followed by Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma.

    Shares of Sun Pharma rose over 3 percent, hitting new 52-week high of Rs 907 apiece on the NSE. Cipla, on the other hand surged over 5 percent to a scale a fresh high of Rs 1,043.45 per share.

    Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers is of the view that in the pharma sector, emerging trends clearly changed from US generics to CDMO / CRAMS / APIs since 2015. The key has been to identify managements with domain expertise in chemical synthesis in their respective segments and speciality drugs.

    Close

    Related stories

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Indian pharmaceutical companies have been under focus amid Ukraine-Russia conflict. Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it was focused on business continuity in and around Russia, as Indian drug exporters brace for temporary disruptions to sales due to the Ukraine crisis.

    No Indian company has publicly withdrawn from Russia and New Delhi has declined to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, despite pressure from the United States to do so.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Nifty Pharma #pharma stocks #Sensex
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.