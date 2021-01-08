D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Sun Pharma, Biocon; CLSA picks DRL, downgrades Aurobindo Pharma

Vaishali Pharma | Manju Jayantilal Lodha sold 1,21,952 equity shares in company at Rs 74.81 per share on the NSE.

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green with Sensex up 373.22 points or 0.78 percent at 48466.54, and the Nifty added 125 points or 0.88 percent at 14262.40.

Among the sectors, the pharma index gained over a percent led by Sun Pharma and Biocon which gained 2 percent each followed by Torrent Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Divis Labs.

Biocon share price gained after Biocon Biologics received Rs 555 crore capital injection from ADQ. Biocon announced that the Board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd has approved a primary equity investment by Abu Dhabi based ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest Rs 555 Crore for a 1.8 percent minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of USD 4.17 billion, the company said in an exchange filing.

Global research firm CLSA has picked up stocks with a buy on Sun Pharma wherein it raised target to Rs 750 from Rs 540 per share.It also has a buy on Cadila Healthcare with target raised to Rs 580 from Rs 540 per share.

CLSA recommends buying Dr Reddy’s Labs with target raised to Rs 6,330 from Rs 6,050 per share.

On the other hand, it has a sell on Biocon with target raised to Rs 260 and a sell on Lupin with target at Rs 980 per share. The research firm has downgraded Aurobindo Pharma to underperform from outperform and has raised target to Rs 980 from Rs 960 per share.

It has a positive sector outlook with Sun Pharma as its top pick followed by Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy's Labs. It expects product-specific consolidation to continue in the US adding that volume-led growth is set to return in India.

Slower earnings growth in coming years limits upside potential for Aurobindo Pharma, it added.

Among the pharma names, Ajanta Pharma followed by Sun Pharma and Cipla hit new 52-week high on NSE.

Shitij Gandhi, Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities has a buy on Lupin with target at Rs 1,160 and a buy also on Aurobindo Pharma with target at Rs 1,105.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.