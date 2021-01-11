MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

D-Street Buzz: Over 450 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; auto & IT stocks outshine

Over 470 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including names like Tata Motors, Indiabulls Ventures, HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Ashok Leyland, Varun Beverages, Godrej Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, and TCS among others.

Sandip Das
January 11, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green with Sensex up 371.46 points or 0.76 percent at 49153.97, and the Nifty jumping 101.70 points or 0.71 percent at 14449.

Among the sectors, the IT index jumped over 3 percent led by HCL Tech, Wipro and Infosys which jumped 4-5 percent each followed by Mphasis, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

From the auto space, the top gainers included Tata Motors which spiked over 6 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Forge.

Over 470 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including names like Tata Motors, Indiabulls Ventures, HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Ashok Leyland, Varun Beverages, Godrej Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, Presistent Systems, TCS, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Consumer Products, Mindtree, Alkem Labs, MRF and Avenue Supermarts among others.

India VIX jumped 8.96 percent and was trading at 22.49 levels.

Close

On the other hand, the metal index was down over a percent dragged by Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, NALCO and JSW Steel.

Nifty midcap along with the smallcap index was trading in the red with the top losers from the midcap space being Indiabulls Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance, L&T Finance, GMR Infra, RBL Bank and Vodafone Idea among others.
Sandip Das
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 11, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.