D-Street Buzz: Over 450 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; auto & IT stocks outshine

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green with Sensex up 371.46 points or 0.76 percent at 49153.97, and the Nifty jumping 101.70 points or 0.71 percent at 14449.

Among the sectors, the IT index jumped over 3 percent led by HCL Tech, Wipro and Infosys which jumped 4-5 percent each followed by Mphasis, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

From the auto space, the top gainers included Tata Motors which spiked over 6 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Forge.

Over 470 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including names like Tata Motors, Indiabulls Ventures, HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Ashok Leyland, Varun Beverages, Godrej Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, Presistent Systems, TCS, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Consumer Products, Mindtree, Alkem Labs, MRF and Avenue Supermarts among others.

India VIX jumped 8.96 percent and was trading at 22.49 levels.

On the other hand, the metal index was down over a percent dragged by Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, NALCO and JSW Steel.

Nifty midcap along with the smallcap index was trading in the red with the top losers from the midcap space being Indiabulls Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance, L&T Finance, GMR Infra, RBL Bank and Vodafone Idea among others.