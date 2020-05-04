D-Street Buzz: Over 450 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; SpiceJet, Future Retail top losers

The Indian stock market tumbled on May 4 after the government extended the lockdown for another two weeks in an attempt the arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Sensex is down 1,963.87 points or 5.82% at 31753.75, and the Nifty down 558.80 points or 5.67% at 9301.10.

If the index breaks its next crucial supports 9,300-9,200 levels then there could be further selling pressure and index may fall below 9,000 also, experts feel.

All sectoral indices barring the pharma space are trading in the red with banks and auto stocks taking the maximum hit.

The top losers included ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank which fell 9-11 percent.

The most active shares on NSE included Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank among others.

119 stocks have hit new 52-week low on BSE including names like JM Financial, Bank of Baroda, Chalet Hotels and Godrej Industries among others.

461 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including names like AU Small Finance Bank, SpiceJet, Future Retail, Edelweiss Financial and Jubilant Lifesciences.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.