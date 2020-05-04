App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 450 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; SpiceJet, Future Retail top losers

461 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including names like AU Small Finance Bank, SpiceJet, Future Retail, Edelweiss Financial and Jubilant Lifesciences.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market tumbled on May 4 after the government extended the lockdown for another two weeks in an attempt the arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Sensex is down 1,963.87 points or 5.82% at 31753.75, and the Nifty down 558.80 points or 5.67% at 9301.10.

All sectoral indices barring the pharma space are trading in the red with banks and auto stocks taking the maximum hit.
If the index breaks its next crucial supports 9,300-9,200 levels then there could be further selling pressure and index may fall below 9,000 also, experts feel.



Close

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking advised traders to let the market stabilise before making any fresh bets. "Technically, 9,200 would be a critical support zone for the Nifty index."

related news


The top losers included ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank which fell 9-11 percent.

The most active shares on NSE included Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank among others.

119 stocks have hit new 52-week low on BSE including names like JM Financial, Bank of Baroda, Chalet Hotels and Godrej Industries among others.

461 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including names like AU Small  Finance Bank, SpiceJet, Future Retail, Edelweiss Financial and Jubilant Lifesciences.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.