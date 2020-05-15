App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; M&M, Ashok Leyland fall 3-4% each

207 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including names like Uttam Value Steel, Cox & Kings, Sadbhav Engineering, Tata Global, A2Z Infra and Tejas Networks.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market are trading in the red after government’s economic package failed to impress investors already worried about rising coronavirus cases and poor corporate earnings reports.

Sensex is down 208.76 points or 0.67 percent at 30914.13, and the Nifty shed 51.35 points or 0.56 percent at 9091.40.

Among the sectors, banks and auto fell the most, down over a percent each.

Within the auto sector, the top losers included Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland which are down 3-4 percent each. The company has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The stock was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 2,06,72,098 shares being traded.

The other losers included Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors.

Bank Nifty is down 1.5 percent dragged by IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank which fell over 2 percent each followed by RBL Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank and HDFC Bank.

Stocks which have hit new 52-week low on BSE included PVR, Inox Leisure and Kajaria Ceramics among others.

India VIX is marginally up 0.31 percent and is trading at 38.30 level.

The metal index added a percent led by SAIL which jumped over 6 percent and was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 3,23,10,670 shares being traded at 13:36 hours. The other gainers included Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Tata Steel and Coal India.

BHEL was one of the most active stocks in terms of volumes on NSE with 6,55,69,944 shares being traded while 2,52,20,892 shares were traded in State Bank of India. The other most active stocks included Tata Power, Tata Motors, NBCC and Ashok Leyland.

First Published on May 15, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

