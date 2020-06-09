App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; Vodafone Idea, BHEL, SBI, Tata Motors most active

227 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including names like Graphite India, Siti Networks, Khadim India, Thomas Cook, Price Pipes, Tourism Finance, JBF Industries, Delta Corp, McNally Bharat, V2 Retail, Titagarh Wagons and Reliance Capial among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is trading at day's low with Sensex down 378.61 points or 1.10% at 33991.97, and the Nifty shed 114.60 points or 1.13% at 10052.90.

Bank along with oil & gas stocks shed 2 percent each. The top index losers included HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Capture

Close

The most active stocks included Vodafone Idea which shed over 16 percent with 1,28,52,07,868 shares being traded at 14:42 hours on NSE. It was trading with volumes of 150,958,941 shares, compared to its five day average of 167,167,837 shares, a decrease of -9.70 percent.

related news

BHEL share price jumped 5 percent with 10,22,29,262 shares being traded. It was trading with volumes of 5,781,418 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,840,525 shares, an increase of 103.53 percent.

PSU Banking major State Bank of India shares were down over a percent with 8,42,45,863 shares being traded on NSE. It was trading with volumes of 4,256,285 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,298,126 shares, a decrease of -32.42 percent.

The other most active stocks in terms of volumes included Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Punjab National Bank.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

