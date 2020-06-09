D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; Vodafone Idea, BHEL, SBI, Tata Motors most active

The Indian stock market is trading at day's low with Sensex down 378.61 points or 1.10% at 33991.97, and the Nifty shed 114.60 points or 1.13% at 10052.90.

Bank along with oil & gas stocks shed 2 percent each. The top index losers included HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks included Vodafone Idea which shed over 16 percent with 1,28,52,07,868 shares being traded at 14:42 hours on NSE. It was trading with volumes of 150,958,941 shares, compared to its five day average of 167,167,837 shares, a decrease of -9.70 percent.

BHEL share price jumped 5 percent with 10,22,29,262 shares being traded. It was trading with volumes of 5,781,418 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,840,525 shares, an increase of 103.53 percent.

PSU Banking major State Bank of India shares were down over a percent with 8,42,45,863 shares being traded on NSE. It was trading with volumes of 4,256,285 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,298,126 shares, a decrease of -32.42 percent.

The other most active stocks in terms of volumes included Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Punjab National Bank.

227 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including names like Graphite India, Siti Networks, Khadim India, Thomas Cook, Price Pipes, Tourism Finance, JBF Industries, Delta Corp, McNally Bharat, V2 Retail, Titagarh Wagons and Reliance Capial among others.