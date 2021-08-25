MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; TCS, Wipro, Nestle lead

TCS, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bajaj Electricals, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra among the stocks to hit a new 52-week high

Sandip Das
August 25, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST

After touching record highs, the Indian stock market was trading flat in the afternoon on August 25. The Sensex was up 76.54 points, or 0.14 percent, at 56,035.52, and the Nifty gained 40.40 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,665.

Among sectors, the oil & gas space added a percent led by HPCL, ONGC and Adani Transmission, which were up 2-5 percent followed by Reliance Industries and BPCL which are up 0.5-1 percent each.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

IT stocks were also trading in the green. Tata Consultancy Services added more than a percent followed by Coforge, Info Edge, L&T Infotech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, said the Nifty was trading well above the 16,600, which is a positive sign.

Close

Related stories

"We should scale higher to levels closer to 16,800-16,850. Dips or intraday corrections can be considered as buying opportunities; 16,400 is a good support for the index and as long as that holds there is no threat to the current trend," he said.

On the other hand, the realty index shed half a percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, which was down 2 percent followed by DLF, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

India VIX was up 2.58 percent and was at 13.53 levels.

As the market remains volatile, swinging between gains and losses, 126 stocks hit a new 52-week high on BSE. These include TCS, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bajaj Electricals, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Avenue Supermarts, Info Edge, Wipro, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Aug 25, 2021 12:58 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.