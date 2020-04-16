App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by HPCL, RIL; Vedanta up 6%, UltraTech most active

The most active stocks were UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market is trading at the day's high with Sensex up 328.95 points or 1.08 percent at 30708.76, and the Nifty jumped 101.95 points or 1.14 percent at 9027.25.

Nifty Energy along with the metal index were up 2 percent each. HPCL and Reliance Industries added 2-3 percent followed by GAIL India, NTPC, Power Grid and Indian Oil Corporation.

The top gainers from the metal space included Vedanta which jumped over 6 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper and SAIL among others.

IT stocks remained under pressure after Wipro declared its Q4 earnings yesterday post market hours.  The top losers included HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Share price of TCS was trading flat as the company is set to announce its March quarter results today.

113 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE including Aditya Birla Fashion, Ques Corp and Godrej Industries among others.

222 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including Sakthi Sugars, JBF Industries, Usha Martin and Mangalam Timber among others.

India VIX is down 5.39 percent and is trading at 47.06 level.

The top BSE gainers included ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, HDFC and NTPC while the top losers included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks were UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 02:04 pm

