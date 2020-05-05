App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks rise led by ONGC, HPCL; RIL top index contributor

ONGC and Reliance Industries are two of the top Sensex gainers with RIL being the most active stocks in NSE in terms of value as 93,58,471 stocks traded on May 5.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market rebounded on May 5 following global cues with Sensex jumping 283.70 points or 0.89 percent at 31999.05, and the Nifty gained 84.20 points or 0.91 percent at 9377.70.

The oil & gas space is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by gains from HPCL and ONGC which jumped over 5 percent each followed by Reliance Industries, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Untitled

Close

Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to pick up as some US states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, a Reuters report said.

related news

ONGC and Reliance Industries are two of the top Sensex gainers with RIL being the most active stocks in NSE in terms of value as 93,58,471 stocks traded on May 5.

ONGC on the other hand was one of the most active stocks in terms of volumes on NSE with 2,96,50,342 shares being traded.

Global research firm has a buy call on Reliance Industries with target at Rs 1,770 per share. It is of the view that investments by Facebook and Silver Lake should help positiion Jio as a tech major. Reliance Industries should achieve its target to bring down net debt by Rs 1.5 lakh crore, it added.

Technical Analyst Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking gas a buy on ONGC with target price at Rs 92. He is of the view that the stock after marking a low around Rs 46, witnessed a decent recovery and in the process, managed to confirm a breakout from the ‘Symmetrical Triangle’ pattern.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 11:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | What awaits passengers and airlines when flying resumes

COVID-19 impact | What awaits passengers and airlines when flying resumes

Assam working on strategies to revive sectors hit by COVID-19 lockdown: Report

Assam working on strategies to revive sectors hit by COVID-19 lockdown: Report

Over 5 million people internally displaced in India in 2019: UN

Over 5 million people internally displaced in India in 2019: UN

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.