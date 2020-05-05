D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks rise led by ONGC, HPCL; RIL top index contributor

The Indian stock market rebounded on May 5 following global cues with Sensex jumping 283.70 points or 0.89 percent at 31999.05, and the Nifty gained 84.20 points or 0.91 percent at 9377.70.

The oil & gas space is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by gains from HPCL and ONGC which jumped over 5 percent each followed by Reliance Industries, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to pick up as some US states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, a Reuters report said.

ONGC and Reliance Industries are two of the top Sensex gainers with RIL being the most active stocks in NSE in terms of value as 93,58,471 stocks traded on May 5.

ONGC on the other hand was one of the most active stocks in terms of volumes on NSE with 2,96,50,342 shares being traded.

Global research firm has a buy call on Reliance Industries with target at Rs 1,770 per share. It is of the view that investments by Facebook and Silver Lake should help positiion Jio as a tech major. Reliance Industries should achieve its target to bring down net debt by Rs 1.5 lakh crore, it added.

Technical Analyst Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking gas a buy on ONGC with target price at Rs 92. He is of the view that the stock after marking a low around Rs 46, witnessed a decent recovery and in the process, managed to confirm a breakout from the ‘Symmetrical Triangle’ pattern.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

