D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Sun Pharma; Dr Reddy's Labs up 3%

The Indian stock market is trading in the green supported by pharma and real estate stocks. Sensex is up 279.87 points or 0.81 percent at 34650.45, and the Nifty gained 81.40 points or 0.8 percent at 10248.90.

Nifty Pharma was the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Sun Pharma which jumped 4 percent after CLSA retained buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 560 per share. It was one of the most active stock on NSE in terms of value with 1,50,13,741 shares being traded at 11:23 hours.

The other pharma gainers included Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and Cadila Healthcare which added 2-3 percent each.

Experts feel that the current environment is more conducive for the Pharma sector and the rally is likely to continue in some of the names. Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Divi’s Laboratories are among top buys.

“Pharma index appears to have embarked on a bull market of its own after ending 5-years of bear phase in which index witnessed value destruction of around 55 percent from the highs of 14,020 to a low of 6,242,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking recommends Sun Pharma, Divis’s Laboratories, and Dr Reddy’s as a buy for the next 3-4 weeks:

