D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal outshines led by JSPL; Tata Steel, JSW Steel jump 3% each

The Indian stock market following its Asian peers are trading on a handsome note as several countries eased coronavirus-induced lockdowns while oil prices advanced.
Sensex is up 266.31 points or 0.83% at 32380.83, and the Nifty gained 77.20 points or 0.82% at 9458.10.
Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, up over 2.5 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power which jumped 5 percent followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Coal India.
At 11:02 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 112.40, up Rs 3.65, or 3.36 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 112.95 and an intraday low of Rs 108.50. Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 88.90, up Rs 5.00, or 5.96 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 89.80 and an intraday low of Rs 83.35.Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 284.50, up Rs 10.95, or 4.00 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 284.90 and an intraday low of Rs 271.40.
