D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal cracks; NMDC, Vedanta, Tata Steel fall over 6%

All sectoral indices barring BSE FMCG were in the red. Experts advise caution as chances of profit-taking remain high but say the long-term trend still remains on the upside

August 20, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST

After a gap-down opening, the Indian market continued to remain under pressure on August 20, with the Sensex falling over 400 points and Nifty below 16,450 in the morning trade.

At the time of writing this report, the Sensex was down 363.08 points, or 0.65 percent, at 55266.41, and the Nifty was trading 141.60 points, or 0.85 percent, lower at 16,427.20. The broader markets were hit harder, with BSE mid and smallcap indices down more than a percent each.

All sectoral indices barring BSE FMCG were in the red. BSE Metals was the top loser, down 5.43 percent, with all major names trading sharply lower. NMDC, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the worst hit, falling more than 6 percent each.

Other losers included Hindalco, SAIL, National Aluminum Company, Hindustan Zinc, down fell 3-5 percent.

Experts advise caution as chances of profit-taking remain high but the long-term trend still remains on the upside. Investors can use the dips to enter the market.

Global markets tumbled, yields fell and the dollar hit a nine-month peak on August 19 as a double whammy of Fed taper and COVID worries weighed on markets, analysts said.

However, the $1-trillion infrastructure bill recently approved by the US Senate could lead to some upside in metal and other commodity stocks, they said.

"That may be the next booster (the $1 trillion infrastructure bill) for all commodity stocks including metals, cement & infrastructure-related companies. This move by the US government is inflating all global markets including India," said Amit Jain, Chief Strategist - Global Asset Class, Ashika Group.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
