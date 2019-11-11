App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Bank outperform led by RBL Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda

On the sectoral front except bank and energy all other indices are trading in red.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the market in consolidation mode the Nifty Bank has outperform the other sectoral indices with more than 1 percent gain.

All the stocks in the Nifty Bank are trading positive led by the RBL Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were most active shares on NSE.

nifty bank

At close, the Sensex was up 21.47 points at 40345.08, and the Nifty was up 4.80 points at 11913.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

