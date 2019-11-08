D-Street Buzz: Nifty Bank hits 31,000 led by RBL, Yes Bank; pharma stocks dip

Market is witnessing volatile trading on November 8 with Nifty trading below 12,000 level while Sensex is down 100 points.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index has touched 31,000 level for the first time since July 8. The gains led by the RBL Bank, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, which are trading with 3-7 percent gain.

The Sensex is down 99.47 points or 0.24% at 40554.27, and the Nifty down 34.80 points or 0.29% at 11977.20.

On the sectoral front, except auto all other indices are trading in the red led by the pharma, FMCG, energy, IT, metal and infra.

In the pharma space, the losers are Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Divis Laboratories.

GlaxoSmith Consumer, ITC, HUL, United Spirits and Tata Global Beverage are among major losers in the FMCG pack.

In the auto sector, Ashok Leyland, M&M, MRF and Eicher Motors are trading higher.