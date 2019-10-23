D-Street Buzz: Nifty above 11,600, IT stocks gain; Titan, SBI among major gainers

Benchmark indices are trading higher on October 23 with Sensex regained 39,000, while Nifty above 11,600 with the help of buying seen in the IT stocks.

The Sensex is up 131.05 points or 0.34% at 39094.89, while Nifty up 37.60 points or 0.32% at 11626.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Titan Company and SBI are the major gainers on the Nifty.

HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Infibeam Avenue are some of major gainers in the IT index.

In Nifty PSU bank index Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Central Bank, Canara Bank, OBC, SBI and Union Bank are trading with 1-2 percent gain.

In the auto space, Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Bharat Forge are trading higher, while Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja Batteries, Tata Motors are trading lower.