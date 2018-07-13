D-Street Buzz: Midcaps underperform, FMCG down 1%; INOX Leisure, PVR down 12-14%

After hitting record high in the morning the Indian benchmark indices are consolidating with Sensex trading higher by 26 points at 26,574 and Nifty is trading higher by 3 points at 11,019.

On the sectoral front, except energy all other indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade. Midcap and smallcap are underperforming the main indices.

The midcap index is down nearly 1 percent dragged by Apollo Hospital, Bank Of India, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Federal Bank, Exide Industries, GMR Infra, HUDCO and IDFC Bank among others.

Nifty energy is the outperforming sector this afternoon led by HOEC as company completed two well re-entry and side track drilling campaign which commenced in April 2018. The other major gainers include IOC, BPCL, Coal India and Reliance Industries.

The FMCG sector was down 1 percent dragged by ADF Foods, Advanced Enzyme, Agro Tech Foods, Balrampur Chini, Future Consumer, Dhampur Sugar and Dalmia Sugar.

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex, while top losers are Axis Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, ITC and SBI.

Positive contributors to the Sensex includes, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys.

Share price of PVR, Mukta Arts and Inox Leisure fell 8-14 percent intraday on Friday as multiplexes in Maharashtra are soon to be allowed to allow people to carry their own food items inside halls.

21 stocks have hit fresh 52-week high on the NSE including HDFC Bank, MphasiS, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Marico, Orient Press, Seamec and Hindustan Unilever.

On the other hand 120 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Alps Industries, ABG Shipyard, Can Fin Homes, Brigade Enterprises, Bank of India, Federal Bank, Grasim Industries are among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 722 stocks advancing, 1774 declining and 146 remaining unchanged on the BSE. On NSE, 419 stocks advanced, 1305 declined and 338 remained unchanged.

