you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metals trade mixed; NMDC, Coal India rise 2-4%, Hindalco, JSPL drag

Metal index was up a percent led by NMDC, Hindustan Zinc and Coal India which gained 2-4 percent each.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market traded higher on June 22 helped by pharma and financial stocks. Sensex is up 179.35 points or 0.52% at 34911.08, and the Nifty up 59.70 points or 0.58% at 10304.10.

Among the sectors, the metal index was up a percent led by NMDC, Hindustan Zinc and Coal India which gained 2-4 percent each.

Shares of Coal India gained after reports that the company will engage mine developer cum operators (MDOs) to increase its coal output and reduce import dependency of the dry fuel in the coming years.

The other gainers included NALCO, Vedanta and Tata Steel which added up to a percent each.

However, stocks including Hindalco Industries was down a percent while Jindal Steel & Power and MOIL were the other losers.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 11:57 am

