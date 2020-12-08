D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks under pressure - JSPL, Hindustan Copper shed 4% each; SAIL, Tata Steel fall

The Indian stock market is trading flat amid volatility with Sensex up 12.63 points or 0.03 percent at 45439.60, and the Nifty shed 10.30 points or 0.08 percent at 13345.50.

The market hit record high led by sharp gains in Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine supported risk sentiment.

Among the sectors, the metal index was down 2 percent dragged by Hindustan Copper and Jindal Steel & Power which were down 4 percent each followed by Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, MOIL and NALCO.

Analysts are of the view that sectors such as private banks, select non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), metals and mid and small-caps may still have steam left.

Binod Modi, Head, Strategy, at Reliance Securities favours the metal space from the near-term perspective.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities is of the view that metals especially base metals are expected to remain in favor on the back of increasing inflationary tendencies and stimulus from central banks.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

