D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks under pressure; Hindalco, SAIL, Tata Steel shed 2-3%; Credit Suisse likes JSPL

The Indian stock market is trading in the red following global cues as virus cases continue to rise. Sensex is down 291.46 points or 0.76 percent at 37849.01, and the Nifty shed 95.20 points or 0.85 percent at 11120.30.

Among the sectors, the metal index was down over 2 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc which shed over 3 percent each. The other losers included Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Hindustan Zinc reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,359 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Total income dropped to Rs 4,673 crore as against Rs 5,416 crore in the year-ago period.

Narnolia Financial Advisors have a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 211. High volatility in LME zinc prices and lower than expected volume growth, uncertain demand outlook due to shutdown in production activity across the globe due to COVID-19 are the key risks for the stock, the brokerage said.

According to global research firm Credit Suisse, Indian steel mills took price hikes in July and May. Domestic steel prices are at 12/2 percent discount to China/FTA. It sees room for export prices to rise, as per a CNBC-TV18 report.

Iron ore rally supports Indian spreads relative to global spreads. The brokerage firm likes Tata Steel and JSPL amongst steel companies.

Shares of Vedanta shed 2 percent as the stock will be excluded from the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange and it will be replaced by HDFC Life Insurance, reports CNBC-TV18. The changes will be made effective from July 31, the report added.

