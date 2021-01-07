D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel, JSPL; Hindustan Copper, Hindalco, JSW Steel hit 52-week high

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green but is off the day's high with Sensex up 114.09 points or 0.24 percent at 48288.15, and the Nifty adding 41.20 points or 0.29 percent at 14187.50.

The metal index jumped over 3 percent led by Hindustan Copper which spiked 10 percent followed by JSPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, SAIL and JSW Steel.

Tata Steel was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 2,16,88,774 shares being traded.

Among the metal names, the stocks that hit new 52-week high included Hindustan Copper followed by Tata Steel BSL, Tata Steel, JSPL, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, NALCO and JSW Steel.

Global research firm Credit Suisse expects steel prices to remain elevated on demand recovery and shortage of steel. It like Tata Steel and JSPL in the metal sector, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities recommends holding Hindalco Industries with target at Rs 288 per share. It has made a double bottom near sub Rs 230 levels and we expect a target of Rs 288 levels which also coincides with an all-time high of Rs 285 levels it achieved in Jan’18.

However, he recommends booking profits in Tata Steel around Rs 740 level. The stock is one of the consistent outperformers in the metals sector and will attempt to test its multi year high of Rs 740 levels in the current momentum. RSI has inched upwards to 79 levels and risk-reward is not in favour of longs as the recent up move is sharp, he added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.