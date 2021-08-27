D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by NALCO; Hindalco, NMDC, SAIL add 2-3% each

The Indian stock market, after trading flat in the first half of the day, has managed to edge higher with Sensex up 117.28 points or 0.21% at 56,066.38, and the Nifty adding 49.90 points or 0.30% at 16686.80.

Among the sectors, the metal index gained over a percent led by NALCO, which jumped over 5 percent, followed by Hindalco Industries, SAIL, NMDC, JSW Steel and Vedanta.

Nalco reported a significant rise in consolidated profit at Rs 347.73 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 16.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading at Rs 83.40, up Rs 4.50, or 5.70 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 84.55 and an intraday low of Rs 79.65.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Hindalco Industries share was trading at Rs 437.25, up Rs 13.40, or 3.16 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 438.95 and an intraday low of Rs 426.85.

Among the metal names, NALCO, SAIL and NMDC were the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes.