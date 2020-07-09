App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Hindalco, SAIL; Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSPL rise 3% each

Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India jumped 4 percent each followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, NALCO and Hindustan Copper.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market continues trading in the green with Sensex up 243.55 points or 0.67 percent at 36572.56, and the Nifty gained 67.90 points or 0.63 percent at 10773.70.

Among the sectors, the metal index jumped over 2 percent led by gains from Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India which jumped 4 percent each followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, NALCO and Hindustan Copper.

Shares of SAIL were one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 3,82,87,115 shares being traded at 11:25 hours.

Shares of JSW Steel gained 2 percent while NMDC added a percent.

We have a negative view on metals and the realty sector due to the fall in infra spending, funding issue and cautious view of consumers, especially in the near to medium-term. We suggest that wait out the consolidation over the next one-three months and then add to your portfolio, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 164 while Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com has a buy on SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 34.7, target at Rs 37.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 11:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

