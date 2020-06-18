App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine, Coal India jumps 5%; Vedanta, JSPL, Tata Steel rise 2-3% each

Coal India was the top sectoral gainer followed by Vedanta, Hindustan Coper, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is rangebound amid border tension with China and with rise in coronavirus cases. Sensex is up 83.59 points or 0.25% at 33591.51, and the Nifty up 35.90 points or 0.36% at 9917.05.

Among the sectors, the metal index added 2 percent at 12:00 hours led by gains from Coal India, Hindustan Copper and Vedanta which jumped 3-5 percent each followed by Tata Steel, SAIL and NALCO. Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power added a percent each.

Capture

Close

Coal India share price was the top gainer Nifty gainer jumping over 5 percent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech said that India will be less reliant on imports. "Commercial coal mining will make India self-reliant in the energy sector with the energy and coal mining sector to generate jobs."

related news

Auction for commercial coal mining is a win-win situation for all stakeholders with commercial coal mining to make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

Coal India shares witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.04 times and was was trading with volumes of 1,437,940 shares, compared to its five day average of 965,726 shares, an increase of 48.90 percent.

S&P BSE metal also added over 2 percent led by Coal India, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, Tata Steel, SAIL, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power.

Emkay Global has upgraded Hindalco Industries to buy, with a target of Rs 187 with the stock trading at 4.7x FY22 EV/EBITDA despite a 10/6 percent EBITDA cut for FY21/22E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

