D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks rise led by Welspun Corp, Hindalco; NALCO, JSW Steel gain

The Indian stock market is trading in the green with Sensex is up 149.23 points or 0.43% at 35060.55, and the Nifty gained 49.60 points or 0.48% at 10360.80.

Among the sectors, Nifty Metal added a percent led by Welspun Corp and Hindalco Industries which jumped 3-5 percent followed by SAIL, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power.

Share price of Hindalco Industries was one of the top Nifty gainers while that of Welspun Corp touched upper circuit of Rs 85.15 per share. There were pending buy orders of 59,686 shares, with no sellers available.

S&P BSE Metal added a percent with Coal India up half a percent while on the other hand, NMDC and Vedanta were trading in the red, down half a percent each.

As per media reports, Coal India has identified a total of 15 greenfield projects to operate through MDO model of which 12 are open cast and 3 underground, a release by Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Share price of Coal India was quoting at Rs 144.50, up Rs 0.85, or 0.59 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 146.65 and an intraday low of Rs 143.95.