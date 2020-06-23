App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks rise led by Welspun Corp, Hindalco; NALCO, JSW Steel gain

Share price of Hindalco Industries was one of the top Nifty gainers while that of Welspun Corp touched upper circuit of Rs 85.15 per share.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is trading in the green with Sensex is up 149.23 points or 0.43% at 35060.55, and the Nifty gained 49.60 points or 0.48% at 10360.80.

Among the sectors, Nifty Metal added a percent led by Welspun Corp and Hindalco Industries which jumped 3-5 percent followed by SAIL, NALCO, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power.





Share price of Hindalco Industries was one of the top Nifty gainers while that of Welspun Corp touched upper circuit of Rs 85.15 per share. There were pending buy orders of 59,686 shares, with no sellers available.

S&P BSE Metal added a percent with Coal India up half a percent while on the other hand, NMDC and Vedanta were trading in the red, down half a percent each.

As per media reports, Coal India has identified a total of 15 greenfield projects to operate through MDO model of which 12 are open cast and 3 underground, a release by Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL).

Share price of Coal India was quoting at Rs 144.50, up Rs 0.85, or 0.59 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 146.65 and an intraday low of Rs 143.95.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 11:43 am

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

