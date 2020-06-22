D-Street Buzz: Media stocks rise led by DB Corp, Network18, Dish TV; Zee Ent up 3%

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green with Sensex is up 308.12 points or 0.89% at 35039.85, and the Nifty up 99.50 points or 0.97% at 10343.90.

Media stocks are buzzing in this afternoon session with the index up over 2 percent. The top gainers included DB Corp which spiked 8 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.68 times and was trading with volumes of 49,893 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,442 shares, an increase of 186.05 percent.

The other gainers included Network18 which added 5 percent followed by Dish TV, Zee Entertainment and Inox Leisure among others.

Inox Leisure is one of the 15 stocks which will be included in the Nifty Smallcap 100 effective June 26.

Share price of PVR was up over 2 percent intraday on June 22. The multiplex chain operator on June 8 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

"We expect strong footfall and the markets that will see good occupancy will be urban centres. We believe there is a pent-up demand for going out and watching movies in the cinemas and these are films that will have good appeal in the urban market. A lot of these titles like My Spy are commercial, so they will appeal to wide audience," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.