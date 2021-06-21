D-Street Buzz: Market off day’s low, over 300 BSE stocks hit 52-week high; midcaps & smallcaps outperform

The Indian stock market was trading in the red in the afternoon on June 21 following weak global cues but was off day's low, with the Sensex down 129.81 points, or 0.25 percent at 52214.64, and the Nifty shedding 38.50 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,644.90.

Among the sectors, the auto and IT index shed half a percent each.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top index loser followed by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and MRF were down over a percent each. However, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge and Bajaj Auto managed to trade in the green.

From the IT space, TCS and Wipro were down a percent each, while Info Edge is down over a percent after the company declared its Q4 results where its revenue went down 10.2 percent at Rs 290 crore against Rs 322.8 crore (YoY). Net profit was up 60.3 percent at Rs 66.7 crore against Rs 41.6 crore (YoY).

Mphasis, L&T Infotech and Infosys are the other losers from the IT space.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, is of the view that the Fed's latest statement, though only mildly hawkish, appears to be impacting global stock markets more seriously than thought.

Market volatility has spiked and more volatility is in the offing. When valuations are high, corrections can be sharp, he said. A stronger dollar (the dollar index spiked to 92.29) is a clear emerging market negative. A lot will depend on what FIIs will do in the coming days. Also, retail investment activity has to be watched.

"If there is a sharp correction in the market, the mid-small caps are likely to be impacted more. There is safety in strong performing large-caps. This is the time for safety and caution," Vijayakumar added.

The midcap and the smallcap indices were outperforming the market, with both BSE midcap and smallcap up half a percent each.

The top midcap gainers included GMR Infra, CRISIL, Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, United Breweries, IRCTC and Union Bank of India.

From the smallcap space, the top performers included Birla Cable, J&K Bank, Patel Engineering, Khadim India and SREI Infra.

Around 345 stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE including GMR Infra, CRISIL, HFCL, Reliance Power, United Breweries, Sun TV Network, Hindustan Unilever, Cyient and Asian Paints.

According to research firm Way2Wealth Research, as long as Nifty holds above previous swing of 15,430, the overall trend remains optimistic. RSI (14) indicator has made minor dip till 60 levels and stochastic oscillator still remain on a negative note.

"The level of 15,430 would the strong support zone and break below that would turn the index into a corrective phase," it said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.