D-Street Buzz: IT stocks under pressure; Infosys, Tech Mahindra down 2-3%, NIIT Tech falls

The Indian stock market is trading deep in the red over growing concerns of the second wave of COVID-19. Sensex is down 653.08 points or 1.95 percent at 32885.29, and the Nifty shed 188.40 points or 1.9 percent at 9713.60.

The IT index was down over 2 percent dragged by Tech Mahindra which was down 3 percent. It was also one of the top index losers. Shares of Infosys also shed 3 percent followed by HCL Tech, NIIT Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro which were down 2-3 percent each.

Infosys and TCS shares were two of the top negative contributors as indices traded in the red.

S&P BSE IT shed a couple of percentage points with TVS Electronics, 3i Infotech and Expleo Solution down 5 percent each. These are followed by HCL Infosystems, Intellect Design, Majesco, Sasken Tech, Sonata Software, Zen Tech and Zensar Technologies.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities has a buy recommendation on HCL Tech with target of Rs 653. It believes that large transformational deal wins and ramp-up in large deals will help HCL to generate more sustainable revenues as compared to its peers even in uncertain times.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.