D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by Infosys; Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech hit new 52-week high

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green largely backed by IT stocks. Sensex is up 240.48 points or 0.49 percent at 49022.99, and the Nifty added 57 points or 0.4 percent at 14404.30.

Among the sectors, the IT index gained 2 percent led by Infosys which jumped 4 percent followed by Wipro, HCL Tech, Mphasis and Tata Consultancy Services.

IT stocks have been on a roll after TCS came out with its Q3 numbers. The largest IT services exporter in India, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,701 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, rising 7.2 percent sequentially, backed by strong demand-led revenue growth.

The September quarter net profit had a post-tax one-time impact of Rs 958 crore due to provision for ongoing litigation with EPIC.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 4.7 percent sequentially to Rs 42,015 crore and the year-on-year increase was 5.4 percent for the quarter.

Goldman Sachs has reiterated a buy rating and raised the target to Rs 3,626 from Rs 3,394 and increased FY21-23 EPS estimates by up to 4 percent, reported CNBC-TV18. CLSA has maintained outperform call and raised the target to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,070. Jefferies has maintained "buy", with a target at Rs 3,720. Bernstein has also maintained a buy call with a target at Rs 3,450.

HSBC maintained a hold rating but raised the target to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,050. Nomura has retained a neutral rating on the stock due to rich valuations. Motilal Oswal is positive on the company and has remained neutral given rich multiples.

The most active IT stocks on NSE in terms of value included TCS where 62,36,069 shares were traded followed by Infosys (1,33,60,526), Wipro (3,32,21,779) and HCL Tech (73,61,724).

Share price of Infosys, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech, Presistent Systems, TCS and Mindtree hit new 52-week high on NSE.

Brokerage firm has a buy rating with target at Rs 1,436 per share. It is of the view that the company’s deal pipeline remains strong with clients focusing on accelerated digital transformation, cloud deployment, SaaS and automation projects to improve cost efficiencies.

