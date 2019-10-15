D-Street Buzz: IRCTC, HUL, Indiabulls Housing most active; metal stock loses shine

Benchmark indices are trading higher on October 15 with Nifty above 11,400 as buying seen in the selected auto, energy, infra and FMCG stocks.

The Sensex is up 236.27 points at 38,450.74, while Nifty is up 62.80 points at 11,404.

Among auto stocks buying seen in the Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, MRF, M&M, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Auto.

In the energy sectors, Power Grid, Reliance Infra, IOC, NTPC, BPCL and ONGC are trading higher.

HUL, IRCTC, Indiabulls Housing, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki are most active shares on NSE.

The signs of easing trade tensions between US-China has provided some respite to the investors globally. On the domestic front, the earnings season is likely to dictate trend for the Indian markets as some of the front liners would be declaring their results this week, said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

We expect that more than the earnings announcement, investors and traders would focus on the outlook provided by the management, especially for consumption-driven companies, he added.

Metal stocks are trading lower including the names of JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Coal India.