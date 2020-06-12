App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank fall 3-5%; volumes of SBI, RBL Bank rise

IndusInd Bank was down over 5 percent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian stock market is trading deep in the red over growing concerns of the second wave of COVID-19. Sensex is down 699.46 points or 2.09 percent at 32838.91, and the Nifty shed 197.75 points or 2 percent at 9704.25.

Among the sectors banks and financials are the top losers with Nifty Bank falling over 3 percent dragged by IndusInd Bank which was down over 5 percent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are 3 of the top index losers at 10:37 hours.

Shares of State Bak of India was down over 2 percent and was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 2,41,60,796 shares being traded.

This was followed by RBL Bank where 2,40,60,378 shares were being traded while in IDFC Fisrt Bank 1,95,66,440 were being traded.

The PSU Bank index shed over 2 percent dragged by JK Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

Nifty Financial Services also shed over 2 percent with the top losers being Bajaj Holdings which was down over 4 percent followed by HDFC, ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Finserv, Indiabulls Housing Finance and M&M Financial Services which were down 2-3 percent each.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com have a sell recommendation on SBI with target of Rs 170 while Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests selling ICICI Bank with target of Rs 326 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:57 am

