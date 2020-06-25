App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks gain led by ITC, Dabur; Colgate, Godrej Consumer rise

S&P BSE FMCG added a percent with gains from Future Consumer which jumped 5 percent followed by Sanwaria Consumer, Parag Milk, Prabhat Dairy, Dwarikesh Sugar, Venky's, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, ITC and Bombay Burmah Trading.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market has managed to crawl back in the green after opening in the red. Sensex is up 121.99 points or 0.35 percent at 34990.97, and the Nifty gained 39.40 points or 0.38 percent at 10344.70 at 11:15 hours.

Among the sectors, the FMCG index gained over a percent led by ITC which jumped 3 percent. It was also the top Sensex gainer. It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 2,56,90,332 shares being traded at 11:20 hours.

The other gainers included Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, Varun Beverages, Marico, Godrej Consumer and Dabur India which added 1-2 percent each.

Close

Hindustan Unilever, Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said that it is too early to predict the mid-term impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the pace of growth.

related news

Mehta told Motilal Oswal that products in the detergents and home care segments will do well. "Skin cleansing products such as hand washes, soaps, and sanitisers are also witnessing huge demand.".

The brokerage remains positive on HUL in the medium term with a Buy rating and target price of Rs 2,400 per share.

Capture

S&P BSE FMCG also added a percent with gains from Future Consumer which jumped 5 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 17.90 per share. It also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.85 times.

The other gainers included Sanwaria Consumer, Parag Milk, Prabhat Dairy, Dwarikesh Sugar, Venky's, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, ITC and Bombay Burmah Trading among others.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com have a buy recommendation on ITC with target at Rs 200.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


LIVE WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Watch Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 11:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India COVID-19 update: Number of active cases stands at 1.8 lakh; recovery rate is over 57%

India COVID-19 update: Number of active cases stands at 1.8 lakh; recovery rate is over 57%

Gold slips from near eight-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Gold slips from near eight-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.