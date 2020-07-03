App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 03:24 PM IST

Defence stocks gain amid border dispute with China; Bharat Dynamics, BEL, Apollo Micro rally

Share price of Bharat Dynamics surged over 10 percent with volumes spurting by more than 4.95 times while Bharat Electronics share price jumped over 6 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green with Sensex up 164.40 points or 0.46% at 36008.10, and the Nifty gained 50.10 points or 0.47% at 10601.80.

Defence stocks are under the radar as India on July 2 approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets and upgrades to 59 war planes at a cost of ₹18,148 crore amid rising tensions with China.

Share price of Bharat Dynamics surged over 10 percent with volumes spurting by more than 4.95 times. It was trading with volumes of 339,784 shares, compared to its five day average of 118,133 shares, an increase of 187.63 percent. The stock also traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 373.60 per share on the BSE.

Bharat Electronics share price jumped over 6 percent. It was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 3,07,23,094 shares being traded at 12:45 hours.

The other gainers included Apollo Micro Systems which was up over 3 percent followed by Sika Interplant Systems and Astra Microwave Products.
