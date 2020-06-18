App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bharti Airtel, Vindhya Telelink, ITI shares hold gains as SC starts hearing in AGR case

The court's decision on the timeline of repayments is being closely watched.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market was trading in the green in the morning despite Asian markets remaining weak. The Sensex is up 88.00 points or 0.26% at 33595.92, and the Nifty up 38.90 points or 0.39% at 9920.05 at 1146 hours.

The BSE Telecom index added over half a percent, with stocks trading in the green as the Supreme Court started hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter.

The case is being heard by a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra. Justices MR Shah and S Abdul Nazeer are the other members of the bench, which on March 18 held that “no further objections would be allowed against payable dues”.

For Bharti Airtel, the AGR dues, as per DoT, are Rs 35,500 crore, whereas the company's self-assessment puts the figure at Rs 13,000 crore. So far, it has paid Rs 18,800 crore. As per DoT, it still has to pay Rs 17,500 crore.

For Vodafone Idea, DoT claims that the remaining payable is Rs 53,000 crore while the company says it is Rs 21,500 crore. So far, the company has paid Rs 6,900 crore. As per DoT, it still has to pay Rs 46,100 crore.

The court ordered telcos to clear dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in line with the telecom department's estimates.

Shares of Vindhya Telelink surged almost 16 percent, with the stock witnessing spurt in volume by more than 11.75 times. It was trading with volumes of 17,086 shares, compared to its five day average of 801 shares, an increase of 2,032.02 percent.

Bharti Airtel shares added over a percent while Reliance Communications, Tejas Networks, Sterlite Tech and MTNL were the other gainers.

Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking is of the view  that the telecom companies are going to file their replies to the Supreme Court’s questions today as the Court in their last hearing had directed telecom companies to provide details with respect to the roadmap and timeline for payment of AGR due and security they can provide to guarantee payment.

"While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will bat for a timeline of 20 years, we believe that the Supreme Court may agree to a shorter tenure which would put Vodafone Idea in a weak position given that it has so far paid only Rs 6,854 crore out of total demand for Rs 58,254 crore by the DoT," he said.

"Bharti Airtel is in a much better position given that they have already paid Rs 18,004 crore out of their total dues of Rs 43,980 crore and has a relatively stronger balance sheet as compared to Vodafone Idea and therefore better placed to provide guarantees," he added.

ITI  share price surged 14 percent and was also one of the top BSE smallcap gainer. It was trading with volumes of 783,820 shares, compared to its five day average of 114,491 shares, an increase of 584.61 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares turned red, down over 3 percent. It was quoting at Rs 9.58, down Rs 0.27, or 2.74 percent.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

