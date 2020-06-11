App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks tumble; SBI ends 5% lower, PNB, ICICI Bank shed 3-4%

The PSU Bank index was the worst hit with the top losers being SBI which fell over 5 percent followed by JK Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices ended on negative note on June 11 on the back of weak global cues and Supreme Court's verdict on the AGR case. At close, the Sensex was down 708.68 points or 2.07% at 33538.37, and the Nifty was down 214.20 points or 2.12% at 9902

Banking stocks came under pressure with Nifty Bank ending the seeion down over 2 percent dragged by State Bank of India which fell over 5 percent. It was one of the top index loser followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank.

The PSU Bank index was the worst hit with the top losers being SBI which fell over 5 percent followed by JK Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Close

The actual problem of NPA is ailing banks even though the hope rally on the back of re-opening of economy lifted these stocks.

related news

"The main reason banking and financials sharply bounced back after the lockdown is because they had fallen the hardest in the recent mayhem and therefore a bounce back was natural. Nonetheless, this rally may not sustain as there is little clarity on the extent of bad assets in the moratorium book and that clarity isn't going to emerge before September's quarterly results (courtesy RBI's relaxant norms for asset classification)," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

Share price of IDFC First Bank was down almost 3 percent and was one the most active stocks with 12,93,90,177 shares being traded on NSE followed by RBL Bank, PNB and State Bank of India where 11,29,56,875, 9,70,95,784 and 9,17,00,500 shares were traded at close of day.

On the other hand, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities feels that traders and investors might not see confidence returning in these sectors and therefore they are expected to perform in-line with the market with a downward bias.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

GSK is world's largest vaccine maker. Yet it has been tame with its COVID-19 strategy

GSK is world's largest vaccine maker. Yet it has been tame with its COVID-19 strategy

Coronavirus impact | Significant drop in approval rate of personal loan, LAPs, says report

Coronavirus impact | Significant drop in approval rate of personal loan, LAPs, says report

Yogi Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Yogi Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.