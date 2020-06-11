D-Street Buzz: Banks tumble; SBI ends 5% lower, PNB, ICICI Bank shed 3-4%

Benchmark indices ended on negative note on June 11 on the back of weak global cues and Supreme Court's verdict on the AGR case. At close, the Sensex was down 708.68 points or 2.07% at 33538.37, and the Nifty was down 214.20 points or 2.12% at 9902

Banking stocks came under pressure with Nifty Bank ending the seeion down over 2 percent dragged by State Bank of India which fell over 5 percent. It was one of the top index loser followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank.

The PSU Bank index was the worst hit with the top losers being SBI which fell over 5 percent followed by JK Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank.

The actual problem of NPA is ailing banks even though the hope rally on the back of re-opening of economy lifted these stocks.

"The main reason banking and financials sharply bounced back after the lockdown is because they had fallen the hardest in the recent mayhem and therefore a bounce back was natural. Nonetheless, this rally may not sustain as there is little clarity on the extent of bad assets in the moratorium book and that clarity isn't going to emerge before September's quarterly results (courtesy RBI's relaxant norms for asset classification)," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

Share price of IDFC First Bank was down almost 3 percent and was one the most active stocks with 12,93,90,177 shares being traded on NSE followed by RBL Bank, PNB and State Bank of India where 11,29,56,875, 9,70,95,784 and 9,17,00,500 shares were traded at close of day.

On the other hand, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities feels that traders and investors might not see confidence returning in these sectors and therefore they are expected to perform in-line with the market with a downward bias.

