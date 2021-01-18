D-Street Buzz: Banks trade mixed; HDFC Bank hits new 52-week high, Yes Bank, BoB, PNB most active

Shyam Telecom | Acquirer Intell Invofin India said that the delisting offer is deemed to have failed.

The Indian stock market is trading in the red with Sensex down 235.09 points or 0.48 percent at 48799.58, and the Nifty falling 92.70 points or 0.64 percent at 14341 at 10:20 hours.

Individual banking names are trading mixed with Bank Nifty trading flat. HDFC Bank was the only scrip trading the green while State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were trading flat. RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bandhan Bank were the top losers, down 2-3 percent each.

HDFC Bank share price hit new 52-week high after brokerages raised target of the stock. Credit Suisse reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the private bank and increased its target price on the stock to Rs 1,825 per share from Rs 1,725 implying 3.5x FY23 book and 22x FY23 earnings, CNBC-TV18 reported.

“HDFC Bank’s asset quality underscores our view that FY22 could be a dual benign credit cycle for corporate and retail loans,” CLSA said.

Growth in bank credit is picking up some pace, shows Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. On a year-on-year basis, bank credit growth has grown by 6.7 percent, the highest credit growth in at least three quarters. In the comparable period of previous year, the credit growth was 7.5 percent.

For the fiscal year so far, bank credit has grown by 3.2 per cent as against 2.7 per cent in the comparable period in the previous year. In the last fortnight alone, bank credit grew by Rs 1.6 lakh crore, the data showed.

The most active banking names in terms of volumes on NSE included Yes Bank where 7,29,96,472 share were traded followed by PNB (4,15,50,567), Bank of Baroda (2,37,54,914) and IDFC First Bank where 2,18,95,805 shares were traded.

