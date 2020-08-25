172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|d-street-buzz-banks-trade-higher-with-rbl-bank-indusind-bank-up-2-3-sbi-axis-bank-gain-5752031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks trade higher with RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank up 2-3%; SBI, Axis Bank gain

Bank Nifty gained half a percent led by RBL Bank which jumped over 3 percent followed by State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Sandip Das
Jain DVR Equity Shares
Jain DVR Equity Shares

The Indian stock market has hit 6-month high following rise in global market. Sensex is down 15.25 points or 0.04% at 38783.83 at 10:42 hours and the Nifty shed 9.30 points or 0.08% at 11457.20.

Among the sectors, Bank Nifty gained half a percent led by RBL Bank which jumped over 3 percent followed by State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Among the PSU Banking names, Canara Bank added over 2 percent while JK Bank, Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda are the other gainers.

Close

Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities recommends a buy on SBI with target at Rs 235. The stock reversed forming Double Bottom Pattern around Rs 180 and later managed to recover partial losses of the week. We believe the stock will continue its up-move for the short-term, as rise in Stochastic & RSI from their oversold zone & bull market support area (respectively) is in favor of probable rebound, he said.

related news

Nilesh Jain, Technical and Derivatives Analyst - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers is of the view that the major support of a triple bottom formation is placed at 21,000 levels on the daily chart. Private sector banks started to join the rally where index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank look positive on the charts.

Based on the data, we are expecting an outperformance in the Bank Nifty.

Nifty Financial Services was trading in the green with Cholamandalam Investments up 3 percent followed by M&M Financial Services, PFC, Shriram Transport and REC.

The most active banking stocks in terms of volumes included SBI where 3,95,14,497 shares were traded followed by ICICI Bank (2,30,94,223) and RBL Bank (2,12,55,093).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.