D-Street Buzz: Banks rally led by RBL Bank; PNB, IndusInd Bank jump 6-10%

The Indian stock market has regained lost ground with Sensex is up 380.38 points or 1.12% at 34337.07, and the Nifty up 96.80 points or 0.96% at 10143.50.

Among the sectors, Nifty Bank jumped 2 percent led by RBL Bank which surged 20 percent followed by IndusInd Bank which jumped for the third straight session, up 10 percent. The other gainers included PNB, Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained after Morgan Stanley retained its overweight call on the stock with target of Rs 1475 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

The PSU Bank index jumped over 3 percent with the top gainers being Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and JK Bank.

In the coming week, Nifty Bank may extend its rally as the government has given green signal to economic activities (with restrictions). We may see Bank Nifty touching 22,000 & 22,500 with a support level of 20,500 & 20,000, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor.

Rajesh Palviya, Head - Technical and Derivative Research, Axis Securities has a buy recommendation on HDFC Bank with target of Rs 1100-1130. The stock has decisively broken out from multiple resistance zone of 980 – 1,000 levels indicating a strong comeback by the bulls. Both the daily strength indicator RSI and momentum oscillator stochastic continue to trend higher indicating that the bullish momentum is still intact, he said.

RBL Bank shares were of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 14,00,32,890 shares being traded while PNB, State Bank of India and IDFC First Bank were the other active stocks.

