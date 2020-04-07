D-Street Buzz: Banks rally led by IndusInd Bank, stock jumps 15%; Motilal Oswal retains buy on HDFC Bank

The Indian stock market surged on April 7 tracking its Asian peers on hopes of the coronavirus spread having peaked in key global centres.

Sensex is up 1,125.29 points or 4.08 percent at 28716.24, and the Nifty jumped 321.15 points or 3.97 percent at 8404.95.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green with Bank Nifty spiking 5 percent in the morning session.

The top gainers included IndusInd Bank which zoomed 15 percent. The private sector lender and its promoter the Hinduja Group initiated talks with sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, including Canada’s CPPIB and Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, to raise as much as USD 500 million. Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight stance on the stock with target of Rs 525 per share.

The other gainers included Axis Bank which spiked 8 percent followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank.

HDFC Bank reported a 7.41 percent increase in aggregate deposits during the January-March period to Rs 11.46 lakh crore, which was 24 percent higher as compared to March 31 last year.

Motilal Oswal maintains a buy on HDFC Bank with a revised target of Rs 1,150 per share, an upside on 41 percent and has a buy also on IndusInd Bank with target of Rs 800 per share, an upside of 155 percent.

