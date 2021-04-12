D-Street Buzz: Banks & financials tumble as COVID cases surge; IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj twins top losers

A surge in COVID cases has spooked Indian markets as benchmark indices dropped as much as 3 percent on April 12.

Sensex is down 1,340.67 points or 2.7 percent at 48250.65, and the Nifty tumbled 399.40 points or 2.69 percent at 14435.50, at the time of writing this report.

The bloodbath on Dalal Street was led by a crash in banks and financial stocks as Nifty PSU Bank dropped over 7 percent. The top losers included State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Indian Bank which fell 6-7 percent each.

Private banks are also facing the heat with RBL Bank crashing 10 percent followed by IndusInd Bank tumbling 7 percent. The other losers included Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Axis Bank.

"Since the second wave of the pandemic is turning out worse than expected, there is profound uncertainty about its impact on the economy and markets. Since the situation is the worst in economically significant Maharashtra, this can impact the market's assumption of around 11 percent GDP growth and above 30 percent earnings growth," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Nifty Financial Services was down 4 percent at 10:41 hours with the Bajaj twins including Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FInserv falling 4-6 percent each. The other losers included M&M Financial Services, Cholamandalam Investments, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments is of the view that the resistance of 14950-15000 has worked once again, this time fiercely. The markets have taken a severe U-turn and have tested the 14300-14400 support. For the markets to move up, we need to respect this support range and bounce up. The level of 14264 was the recent low recorded and if we break that, the next expected level is 13900.

