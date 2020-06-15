App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank stocks tumble; IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank fall 3-5%

The top losers included IndusInd Bank which shed over 5 percent and was one of the top index loser. This was followed by RBL Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market was down deep in the red amid rise in coronavirus cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China. Sensex is down 616.05 points or 1.82 percent at 33164.84, and the Nifty shed 172.10 points or 1.73 percent at 9800.80.

Among the sectors, banks were the worst hit with the banking index down over 3 percent. The top loser was IndusInd Bank, which shed over 5 percent, followed by RBL Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank which were down over 3 percent each.

Close

Capture

related news

State Bank of India shares were one of the most active stocks in terms of volumes on NSE at 10:45 hours which 1,95,47,646 shares being traded followed by RBL Bank where 1,82,47,571 shares were being traded.

Nifty Financial Services was down over 2 percent. HDFC shed 2 percent followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shriram Transport Finance, REC, Cholamandalam Investment and Bajaj Finserv among others.

"The banking sector is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term due to the high correlation with the economy. Assets quality and business growth are expected to remain subdued in the coming quarters," said Sundar Sanmukhani, Head of Fundamental research desk at Choice Broking.

"Investors with a medium to long term horizon can invest in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. These are top private sector banks with strong fundamentals and also available at a multi-year low valuation," he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.