D-Street Buzz: Bank stocks tumble; IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank fall 3-5%

The Indian stock market was down deep in the red amid rise in coronavirus cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China. Sensex is down 616.05 points or 1.82 percent at 33164.84, and the Nifty shed 172.10 points or 1.73 percent at 9800.80.

Among the sectors, banks were the worst hit with the banking index down over 3 percent. The top loser was IndusInd Bank, which shed over 5 percent, followed by RBL Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank which were down over 3 percent each.

State Bank of India shares were one of the most active stocks in terms of volumes on NSE at 10:45 hours which 1,95,47,646 shares being traded followed by RBL Bank where 1,82,47,571 shares were being traded.

Nifty Financial Services was down over 2 percent. HDFC shed 2 percent followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shriram Transport Finance, REC, Cholamandalam Investment and Bajaj Finserv among others.

"The banking sector is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term due to the high correlation with the economy. Assets quality and business growth are expected to remain subdued in the coming quarters," said Sundar Sanmukhani, Head of Fundamental research desk at Choice Broking.

"Investors with a medium to long term horizon can invest in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. These are top private sector banks with strong fundamentals and also available at a multi-year low valuation," he added.

