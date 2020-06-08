App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks trade mixed; Ashok Leyland hits upper circuit, Exide tumbles

Ashok Leyland witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.63 times and was trading with volumes of 5,398,839 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,414,987 shares, an increase of 123.56 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian stock market is trading off day's high with Sensex is up 143.55 points or 0.42% at 34430.79, and the Nifty gained 44.10 points or 0.43% at 10186.30 led by IT and oil & gas stocks.

Nifty Auto traded flat but individual stocks including Ashok Leyland was up over 9 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.63 times and was trading with volumes of 5,398,839 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,414,987 shares, an increase of 123.56 percent.

It also touched upper circuit of Rs 53.10 per share. The stock was quoting at Rs 52.80, up Rs 4.50, or 9.32 percent at 04:45 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 54.30.

Close

Capture

related news

Exide Industries share price was down 8 percent after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the March quarter of FY20. The company's profit after tax for Q4Fy20 was 20 percent lower at Rs 168 crore against Rs 210.68 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Tata Motors and Bharat Forge added over 3 percent each while Motherson Sumi Systems shed 3 percent.

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland were two of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 12,42,24,164 shares and 11,68,20,160 shares being traded at 14:48 hours.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.