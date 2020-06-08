D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks trade mixed; Ashok Leyland hits upper circuit, Exide tumbles

The Indian stock market is trading off day's high with Sensex is up 143.55 points or 0.42% at 34430.79, and the Nifty gained 44.10 points or 0.43% at 10186.30 led by IT and oil & gas stocks.

Nifty Auto traded flat but individual stocks including Ashok Leyland was up over 9 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.63 times and was trading with volumes of 5,398,839 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,414,987 shares, an increase of 123.56 percent.

It also touched upper circuit of Rs 53.10 per share. The stock was quoting at Rs 52.80, up Rs 4.50, or 9.32 percent at 04:45 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 54.30.

Exide Industries share price was down 8 percent after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the March quarter of FY20. The company's profit after tax for Q4Fy20 was 20 percent lower at Rs 168 crore against Rs 210.68 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Tata Motors and Bharat Forge added over 3 percent each while Motherson Sumi Systems shed 3 percent.

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland were two of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 12,42,24,164 shares and 11,68,20,160 shares being traded at 14:48 hours.