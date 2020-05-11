D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks rally led by Maruti, Tata Motors; Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi jump 5-6%

The Indian stock market have edged higher on May 11 tracking Asian peers as phased easing of lockdowns raised hopes of an economic recovery.

Sensex is up 304.73 points or 0.96% at 31947.43, and the Nifty up 92.30 points or 1.00% at 9343.80.

Among the sectors, the auto index jumped 4 percent led by Motherson Sumi Systems which spiked over 7 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge and Hero MotoCorp.

After being shut for more than 40 days, two-wheeler, car and commercial vehicle showrooms are finally beginning to open in areas that were lesser impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hero MotoCorp on May 10 said it has resumed operations across 1,500 touch-points, including authorised dealerships, across the country. Around 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of these customer touch-points, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are among the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 12,62,122 shares and 5,22,40,538 shares being traded at 11:34 hours.

Tata Motors has been a steady performer in the last 1 month with the stock gaining over 27 percent.

According to broking house, Sharekhan, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki are its top largecap picks. It prefers companies that have a strong balance sheet and cash position and are leaders in their segments such as Hero MotoCorp and Exide Industries.

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors recommends buying Tata Motors around Rs 78 with target at Rs 92. Daily chart of the stock reveals that demand is increasing and supply is diminishing as stock is taking support from line of the parity showing a rebound from its lower levels, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.