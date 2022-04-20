D-Street Buzz: Auto index outperforms as Maruti, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors jump 2-3%

live bse live

The Indian stock market was trading in the green on April 20 morning, with Sensex up 407.23 points, or 0.72 percent, at 56,870.38, and the Nifty 128.60 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 17087.30 at 10.39 am.

Among sectors, automobile stocks were the top gainers, with the auto index up 2 percent led by Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, which added 2-3 percent each.

The other gainers included Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, MRF and TVS Motor Company.

Passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India increased 43 percent in FY22, with Maruti Suzuki India leading the segment with dispatches of over 2.3 lakh units, as per the latest data by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

PV exports stood at 5,77,875 vehicles in 2021-22, up from 4,04,397 units in 2020-21.

Another round of price hike

On April 18, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on average increased the prices of its entire model range by 1.3 percent.

Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continued to be adversely hit due to an increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," it added.

The company had already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 percent between January 2021 and March 2022 owing to a constant increase in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities.

The company sells a range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh.

Exports of vans rose to 1,853 units in the 2021-22 fiscal from 1,648 units in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Maruti Suzuki led the vertical last fiscal, followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India at second and third positions, respectively.

On the flip side, passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined nearly 4 percent to 2,79,501 units in March, SIAM said on April 20. Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from factories to dealerships in March 2021 stood at 2,90,939 units.

Latest SIAM data shows that two-wheeler sales fell 21 percent to 11,84,210 units from 14,96,806 vehicles in March 2021.

The Indian auto component industry is expected to clock 8-10 percent growth in FY23, supported by the easing of supply-chain issues and commodity inflation in the second half of the year, according to rating agency ICRA.

For 2021-22, the revenue growth of the industry is pegged at 13-15 percent, driven by domestic OEM, replacement, export volumes and pass-through of commodity prices. The healthy volume growth will, however, come on a low base of FY2021, the agency said in a statement.

"Demand for auto components stems from domestic OEMs, replacement and exports. Domestic OEM demand has remained a mixed bag across segments in FY2022, with a slowdown in two-wheelers (2Ws) and semiconductor shortage dragging down overall production volumes,” ICRA Ltd Assistant Vice President & Sector Head Corporate Ratings Vinutaa S said.

