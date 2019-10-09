App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: All Nifty IT, PSU bank stocks in red; UltraTechCement top gainer

Indian Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, PNB, SBI and Union Bank of India are among major losers in the PSU bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices are trading flat on October 9 with Nifty holding above 11,100 level amid selling seen in the selected PSU bank, IT and pharma stocks.

The Sensex is up 3.38 points at 37,535.36, while Nifty is up 5.80 points at 11,132.20.

Yes Bank, Titan Company, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors are the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers include UltraTechCement, M&M, L&T, Cipla and Bharti Infratel.

All the stocks in the Nifty IT index are trading lower led by the Tata Elxsi, Birlasoft, HCL Technologies, Infibeam Avenue, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Oracle Financial Services.

Indian Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, PNB, SBI and Union Bank of India are among major losers in the PSU bank.

173 stocks are trading at 52-week low including Zee Learn, United Bank of India, Orbit Exports, OBC, Reliance Capital, MT Educare, IRB Infrastructure Developers, IDFC, IFCI, Graphite India, Corporation Bank and Educomp Solutions.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

