MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

D-Street Buzz: 6 IT stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra lead

Six stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE including names like HCL Tech, L&T Tech, Mindtree, Mpahsis, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Sandip Das
August 23, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

The Indian stock market after opening on a handsome note has turned red with Sensex down 79.50 points or 0.14% at 55249.82, and the Nifty slipping 51.70 points or 0.31% at 16398.80.

Among the sectors, the IT index outperformed adding over a percent led by gains from HCL Tech which was up 3 percent followed by Mindtree, Mphasis, TCS and Tech Mahindra which gained 2 percent each.

As IT stocks continue to edge higher, six stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE including names like HCL Tech, L&T Tech, Mindtree, Mpahsis, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Shares of Mindtree was the most active in terms of value with 10,10,758 share being traded at 10:53 hours followed by TCS (9,46,690), HCL Tech (9,46,690) and Infosys (15,92,677).

Capture

Close

Related stories

HCL Tech has been in focus after global research firm CLSA retained "buy" call on the stock and raised the target of Rs 1,320 from Rs 11,80 a share.

The company indicates a healthy near-term revenue growth outlook and is confident of narrowing the gap on organic revenue growth against its peers in FY23-24, adding that improved conversion rates have rebuild a healthy cash balance, CNBC-TV18 reported the research firm as saying.

The IT firm on August 17 announced five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG. The intent of the deal is "to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery" for Wacker, the Indian IT major said in a regulatory filing.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Tech Mahindra stock is also in focus as the firm reported a 30.8 percent jump in its first-quarter (April-June) net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore against Rs 1,081.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. Citi has a buy rating with target at Rs 1,380 while JPMorgan has an overweight rating with target at Rs 1,250 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Aug 23, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.